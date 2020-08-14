The Bachelor’s Bella Varelis (pictured) chose to remain pretty tight-lipped about spilling the details of her smooch with Locky during their one-on-one yacht date on Thursday’s episode. Ten

But if the fan reactions are anything to go by, perhaps Bella chose not to say anything about the intimate moment because deep down she felt “awkward” about their lacklustre performance.

Taking to Twitter, several fans pointed out that the kiss looked “awkward” and appeared as though Locky and Bella were struggling to make the magic happen.

“That first kiss was very awkward for watch,” one Twitter user wrote, while another seemingly bemused person asked: “Locky is a closed-mouth kisser?”

After sailing around Sydney Harbour, the Bella, 25 (left), locked lips with Locky, 30 (right), while bobbing up and down in the water, after he presented her with a rose. Ten

Meanwhile, another Bachie fan stated: “That kiss was like an awkward one behind the shelter shed at school. Get into it Locky, please.”

Despite the harsh criticism, many fans pointed out that kissing and breathing while treading water isn’t the easiest thing to do – especially when you’re being filmed by a production crew.

“Was that first kiss between #Bella and #Locky awkward to anyone else? Maybe treading water whilst simultaneously locking lips isn’t an easy task?” one fan wrote.

Another person stated: “Gosh. “While treading water” is quite an high level of difficulty for a first kiss. Congrats to them both for not breaking a tooth.”

A third fan added: “Idk I feel like you can kiss or not drown, you can’t do both.”

Regardless, Bella still professed to having had the best first date with Locky – even if he surprisingly didn’t know how to un-cork a Champagne bottle.

“It was just the best surprise I could have asked for to finally kiss Locky after today. It was magical. It is the perfect kiss for the perfect date,” she said.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.