Rumour has it Locky's not all that invested in the selection of women vying for his affection. Instagram/Network 10

“He’s been sliding into the DMs of several women on Instagram,” a source revealed.

“He likes all of their photos to get their attention, then he sends them a cheeky message and, of course, they’re more than happy to reply, considering he’s Australia’s most eligible bachelor.”

And it seems the Bali-based entrepreneur definitely has a type!

The former Survivor star has apparently been taking his love life into his own hands during the filming break and searching for that special someone on social media instead. Instagram/Network 10

“Hot, young and wearing a bikini or nothing at all,” the source added. “If they’re famous or have some sort of profile – even better!”

Indeed, Locky has been busted “liking” a series of raunchy posts from multiple bikini models and influencers on Instagram.

“It’s definitely not what you would expect from a Bachelor. It’s a bad look,” they added.

Locky was revealed to be the next Bachelor earlier this year – much to the surprise of Survivor fans, who were under the impression he was in a relationship with co-star Brooke Jowett, 23.

Despite the surprise, a TV insider previously told New Idea the relationship was allegedly fictional and completely masterminded by the fame-chasing duo.

“It was a huge fake set-up for publicity,” the source claimed.