After the filming of The Bachelor was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus, fans of the popular show were assured that Locklan Gilbert would be having “virtual dates” during the lockdown, in order to maintain his connection with the contestants.
It appears, however, he’s not all that invested in the selection of women vying for his affection.
New Idea hears that the former Survivor star has been taking his love life into his own hands during the filming break and searching for that special someone on social media instead.
“He’s been sliding into the DMs of several women on Instagram,” a source revealed.
“He likes all of their photos to get their attention, then he sends them a cheeky message and, of course, they’re more than happy to reply, considering he’s Australia’s most eligible bachelor.”
And it seems the Bali-based entrepreneur definitely has a type!
“Hot, young and wearing a bikini or nothing at all,” the source added. “If they’re famous or have some sort of profile – even better!”
Indeed, Locky has been busted “liking” a series of raunchy posts from multiple bikini models and influencers on Instagram.
“It’s definitely not what you would expect from a Bachelor. It’s a bad look,” they added.
Locky was revealed to be the next Bachelor earlier this year – much to the surprise of Survivor fans, who were under the impression he was in a relationship with co-star Brooke Jowett, 23.
Despite the surprise, a TV insider previously told New Idea the relationship was allegedly fictional and completely masterminded by the fame-chasing duo.
“It was a huge fake set-up for publicity,” the source claimed.
