Irena Srbinovska’s (pictured) dreams seemingly came true when Bachelor Locky Gilbert, 30, chose her over Bella Varelis, 25, at the dramatic final rose ceremony on Thursday. Ten

“I knew heading into last night’s episode it wasn’t going to be easy but, in saying that, watching it back I just realised how much I love him and how so open-hearted he is, and how he showed his emotions and was real and genuine.”

When co-host Kyle Sandilands asked Locky to explain why he told both ladies he loved them, the hunk reiterated he told Bella he was “falling in love” whereas with Irena he said “fallen in love”.

Locky then elaborated on the difficult decision to end his relationship with Bella, who was clearly heartbroken and overcome with emotion.

“When I talk with Irena I can see the future and it looks amazing and everything just fits in, but when I was with Bella it was just now,” he told Kyle and co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

Irena (right) reflected on what it was like to be chosen, while commenting on the surreal nature of having to watch Locky (left) dump another woman on TV. KIIS FM

“I was in love with both of them and they were both two completely different futures.”

Speaking about watching the drama unfold on Thursday’s episode, Irena admitted it was difficult hearing Locky tell another woman he loved them.

She went on to say that she didn't know about the double “I love you” moment until just after filming the finale, when Locky confessed what had happened.

“In that moment it did hurt and I did give him the silent treatment, unfortunately … a little bit. But I can’t fault him for following his feelings and being open,” she said.

When Jackie O then brought up the difficult subject of repairing her fractured friendship with Bella, Irena confessed that she believed that ship had “well and truly sailed”.

Bella Varelis (pictured) was heartbroken after being dumped by Locky at the Bachelor finale. Ten

“I came into [The Bachelor] to find love and I never thought I’d make friends and I look back and think how did these girls get along so well when they are going for the same guy – it made no sense.

“And then from day one, Bella and I just got along so well and we did everything around the house together and we were just constantly together,” Irena admitted.

Unfortunately, as Irena explained, her and Bella’s friendship ended when they started falling in love with Locky and were inadvertently hurting each other by sharing details of their connection.

“If I found friendships that would have been a bonus and unfortunately the friendship broke up. I wish her nothing but the best. I hope she finds happiness," she said.

Irena went on to say that, despite the fall out, Bella especially needs a lot of support right now and she hopes she can find her happiness moving forward.