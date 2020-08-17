Kaitlyn (pictured with Locky Gilbert) caused a stir when she became The Bachelor's first intruder this year - but are there more on the way? Network Ten

Meanwhile, Nicole admits she isn’t happy. “I knew an intruder would be coming. I was not a happy Nicole.”

Last week the women were left shocked when a mysterious blonde dressed as a bride joined their group date.

"Great, we have another Barbie doll in the house," Areeba exclaimed in the episode.

"First my photo shoot was **** and now some chick turns up in a goddamn wedding dress," added Roxi.

Sparks flew instantly between Locky and his new arrival, but Kaitlyn isn't the type to stand in the corner.

"They'd better get used to me being around because I am here for the long run," she confidently stated.

And it appears Kaitlyn is set to further ruffle feathers. In a particularly explosive trailer which features a dramatic cocktail party, Roxi can be seen demanding Kaitlyn to “shut up”.

Roxi and Kaitlyn are set to clash at an upcoming cocktail party. Network Ten

"You are trash, you are trash, you are trash. That's it. Your fake hair, your fake lashes, your fake t*ts," Roxi rages.

But it doesn't seem like Kaitlyn will let the other girls rattle her as she simply responds: "I don't care."

In iconic scenes, Zoe-Clare was left distressed because she felt victimised for having red hair. Network Ten

Kaitlyn isn’t the only one causing a stir in the mansion. Outspoken and confident Areeba found herself at the centre of drama when she interrupted Zoe-Clare during her one-on-one time with Locky during the season premiere.

After the interruption a miffed Zoe-Clare went on a bizarre rant about being victimised because she had red hair.

