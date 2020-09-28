In The Bachelor finale, Locky Gilbert (right) chose Irena Srbinovska (left) as New South Wales' Hunter Valley as backdrop. Network Ten

At Osher and Audrey’s romantic ceremony, the TV presenter pledged his love to the make-up artist – who he met behind the scenes while they were both working on The Bachelor – and her then 12-year-old daughter Georgia.

“It's great. I'm just really, really happy, and I'm so lucky,” Osher told New Idea in the exclusive coverage of the nuptials at the time.

The location holds a special place in host Osher Gunsberg's heart as that's where he married wife Audrey Griffen. New Idea/ Bauer Syndication

“I wrote some vows to Georgia as well as Audrey, because that’s the deal,” smiled the former Australian Idol host, once known as Andrew G.

“I’m not entering into a relationship with one person, I’m entering into a relationship with two!”

Since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed son Wolfgang, born in August last year. Instagram

Around 200 guests, including The Bachelor couples Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski as well as Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, attended the secret ceremony and were treated to a pre-wedding picnic, cricket match, swim and Fijian dinner at Wollombi Barnstay.

Since tying the knot, Osher and Audrey have gone on to welcome a son, named Wolfgang in August last year.

Meanwhile, this year’s Bachelor Locky and his chosen woman Irena have embarked on a road trip to Perth to start their new life together after finding love on the show.