Chelsie McLeod jokes about her 'pretty chill year' after splitting from Matt Agnew
Was that a subtle dig, Chels?
The Bachelor's Chelsie McLeod has kept her cool since her split from Matt Agnew, however if the reality star's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, she's still bitter about the breakup.
Chels took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo from a night out with former co-star Kristen Czyszek and makeup artist Victoria Walton, as she reflected on the events of 2019.
"It's been a pretty chill year, really," Chelsie joked in the caption, alongside the eyes and crying laughter emojis.
"So grateful for so many things, including these two hunnies that have been there through it all," the chemical engineer added, referring to her friends in the snap.
Reality TV lovers Matt and Chelsie announced they were splitting on November 17, taking to their respective Instagram accounts to alert fans to news of their shock breakup.
Bachelor Matt wrote that their relationship did not "translate from filming to the real, everyday world".
Adding that he wants Chelsie to "find the happiness she deserves" and added that there was no one else involved in the split.
Chels is living the single life since her split fro Matt
The couple met and fell in love on The Bachelor
While Chelsie, who was said to be heartbroken by the breakup, shared further details with her fans.
"Thank you so much to everyone for your support and kind words over what was an incredibly exciting, rewarding, challenging, and emotional journey," she wrote at the time.
"Your words have not gone unnoticed. Matt showed me what it was like to be respected in a relationship and I am so thankful for that."