Reality TV lovers Matt and Chelsie announced they were splitting on November 17, taking to their respective Instagram accounts to alert fans to news of their shock breakup.

Bachelor Matt wrote that their relationship did not "translate from filming to the real, everyday world".

Adding that he wants Chelsie to "find the happiness she deserves" and added that there was no one else involved in the split.

Chels is living the single life since her split fro Matt Instagram

The couple met and fell in love on The Bachelor Instagram

While Chelsie, who was said to be heartbroken by the breakup, shared further details with her fans.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your support and kind words over what was an incredibly exciting, rewarding, challenging, and emotional journey," she wrote at the time.

"Your words have not gone unnoticed. Matt showed me what it was like to be respected in a relationship and I am so thankful for that."