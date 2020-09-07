Bella admits she felt threatened by Locky (right) and Irena's (left) close connection. Channel Ten

“I loved seeing [Irena] come back from her date happy, but seeing her happy made me realise that my connection with Locky may be worse off.

“[There were] really conflicting emotions when you have a genuine friendship with someone who also deserves to find love.”

Bella also revealed that she struggled with the idea that Locky was “kissing other girls” on dates.

Locky and Irena share a kiss after he gives her a rose. Channel Ten

“You never want to think about the guy you like kissing other girls, but on The Bachelor, you kinda have to be OK with it!”

The brunette stunner has been pinpointed as one of the show’s frontrunners from the very beginning as sparks flew between Locky and Bella when they met at the mansion for the first time.

Dressed in a stunning gold gown with her brunette locks hanging loose, Bella made an impression on the handsome Bachelor instantly who confessed: "Sorry I just got lost in your eyes."

Bella entered the Bachelor mansion in a stunning gold number. Channel Ten

But Locky seemed equally impressed with Bella’s love rival Irena during her memorable entrance.

The stunning nurse immediately captured Locky’s attention as she wandered in in a stunning black tulle dress.

“I’m a nurse so I’d love to check and see how your heart is going,” Irena said as she introduced herself to the hunky Bachelor.

It wasn’t long after that Irena had Locky taking off his clothes and her hands were on his chest to hear his heartbeat.

“I think I heard your heart skip a beat right there,” Irena joked.

