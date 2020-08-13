Handbags and designer earrings are just a few of the finer things in life Laura enjoys. Network Ten

“When we’re together how much will you spend on my birthday present?” she asks almost immediately.

Trying to get gauge on Laura’s expectations, Locky responds: “What’s the craziest gift you’ve been given?”

The answer is no simple feat: “A Louis Vuitton purse.”

Laura has high hopes when it comes to her perfect match. Network Ten

Luckily the adventurer has a great sense of humour and promises he can buy Laura a “Louis Vuiccon” bag from Bali.

Laura, a self-described “snob”, is a RAC marketing coordinator from Perth, Locky’s hometown, proving they have at least one thing in common.

According to Perth Now, Laura describes her worst date as a dinner at one of Perth’s most luxe restaurants – Nobu.

The 24-year-old is used to a glamorous lifestyle. Instagram

“He was two hours late to picking me up, and when we got to the restaurant, he hadn’t booked,” she said.

Only time will tell if there’s a spark between Locky and Laura, what we do know is the Bachelor is ready to settle down.

"I've done a lot of crazy things in my life," Locky admits in one of the trailers.

"Jumping off mountains, jumping from buildings, scuba diving through a shipwreck, but being the Bachelor - it's the craziest thing I've ever done."

"I’d love to get down on one knee at the end,” Locky admits - but will Laura be too much for him? Network Ten

Despite the overwhelming whirlwind that is The Bachelor, Locky confesses he’s also keen to pop the question.

"I’d love to get down on one knee at the end,” he says in the teaser.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Who.