The look on Locky's face says it all. Ten

Irena’s infectious smile and instant connection with Locky has fans convinced she could be one of the show’s front runners.

Judging by the Melbourne-based nurse's Instagram, filled with her two dogs and constant adventures, we can easily picture her fitting into Locky's life.

Despite initial speculation it is bright-eyed Bella Varelis who wins Locky over, recent clues suggest it is Irena who will be holding the final rose.

Irena is open to travel and adventure. Instagram

The “winner’s edit” has been a long-running theory in the Bachie franchises, which says the final man or woman is typically edited in the final cut with a few extra bells and whistles.

Upon watching this season’s premiere, former winner and therefore reputable source Chelsie McLeod, pointed out a clear change in the show’s music on Irena’s entrance.

"Ooh, winner's music!" she said in an Instagram video before captioning: "Top four surely... that music. She's cute.”

Irena's entrance was a stand out. Ten

Then, there’s the photographic evidence.

In a Bachelor and Bachelorette fan page, eager viewers tracked down pap pics which show Irena, Bella and Kaitlyn it the top four.

Finally, we have the bookies.

Every year betting agencies release the odds for which Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are picked to win, and they’re usually pretty spot on.

As of Friday, Irena was in top spot with Bella picked as Locky’s runner up.