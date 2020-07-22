Locky's swapped his buff for roses. Channel Ten

Judging from the first look at this season, there are a few ladies who instantly catch Locky’s eye.

One brunette beauty, in particular, dressed in a shimmery gold dress immediately sweeps the Bachelor off his feet.

"Sorry I just got lost in your eyes, they're beautiful," Locky tells her.

This season is set to look very different to The Bachelor we’ve come to know and love.

After the COVID pandemic threw production into shambles and eventually a complete halt, the last part of the season was forced to film in compliance with restrictions.

Will Locky find The One? Channel Ten

“We were … three-quarters of the way through series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home,” Ten's head of entertainment Stephen Tate told The Australian.

“So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world … We call it love in lockdown. They continued to virtually date, both as single dates and as group dates.”

While it may feel like we’ve been waiting forever, the new season isn’t far off.

Before it starts, meet the girls hoping to win over Locky’s heart.

Bella Channel Ten

Bella, 25, NSW

It's an instant connection for Locky and Bella, who captures the Bachelor's attention with her doe eyes.

Revealing a small heart pin, Bella nervously places it on the Bachelor’s sleeve explaining: “I got you a little heart that we can pop on your sleeve, so you always remember to wear your heart on your sleeve.”

Steph Channel Ten

Steph, 26, VIC

Steph knows the key to way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

Her choice of weapon? Burritos. Steph and Locky bond over the Mexican food but she "soon discovers that Locky’s adventurous side doesn’t extend to jalapeños or chipotle sauce."

Channel Ten

Rosemary, 23, QLD

This girl knows how to make an entrance!

Instantly breaking the ice Rosemary waddles in and jokes: “I see you got the penguin suit memo!”