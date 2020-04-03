Prince Charles gave an update on his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week. Instagram

The photo spotted in the background is believed to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison. Supplied

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added.

“As patron of Age UK, and my wife the patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty,” he said.

The Prince of Wales has thanked healthcare workers. Getty

The royal then gave special praise to the nation’s healthcare workers and volunteers who are working on the front line and caring for those affected by the deadly virus.

“At a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud."

“Indeed, it has been so wonderful to see just how many across the UK have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line,” Charles said.

Charles expanded the focus of his public announcement to include Britain’s ageing population, which he said are some of the nation’s most vulnerable at this time. Getty

Charles wrapped up his speech by urging people to take care of one another while remaining optimistic until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come,” he said.