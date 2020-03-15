'I don’t know what to say,' he admitted, awkwardly.

'My feelings towards Connie, I’m in a weird position, I feel. I think she’s beautiful. I think you’re funny, intelligent – she ticks a lot of my boxes, but I don’t feel that romantic spark. And I wonder how long I continue to force something, especially now I know you have feelings. I don’t what to give her false hope.'

Connie's face said it all.

Expert, Dr Trisha turned to Connie. 'How does it feel to hear what Jonethen’s saying?'

'I’m slowly feeling more and more defeated,' she said, as tears welled up in her eyes. 'But, umm, yeah, I dunno, it’s hard one.'

John wanted a decision from the couple, stay or leave.

'OK, well, let’s go to the decision. Let’s start with you first, Connie.'

'I am very head and heart right now,' she admitted. 'My head’s telling me that if there sparks aren’t mutual, then go. But then my heart is telling me you’ve got so much fight still so I’m staying.'

Nine

Nine

'What about you, Jonny,' John quizzed.

'I feel like I see Connie in a totally different light. My feelings have changed, but not changed in the way that I want them. I want that desire. That unspoken word, that connection, you know? The fact that I still haven’t found it, I have to write leave,' he said.

Expert Mel was heartbroken for Connie. 'Connie, how are you feeling right now?'

'Umm, it kind of gets a bit embarrassing after a while. Because it’s like, why am I still doing this?'

Then the bombshell. 'Weirdly, I was kind of hoping she’d write stay,' Jonny said. 'Because I know we’re going to her home stay, and it would be amazing to go there and something sparks, something connects.'

The cast's jaws dropped collectively.

Mel said: 'Sorry, Jonny. I’m feeling a little bit confused.'

'So am I. I feel weird,' he replied.

Nine

Nine

Confused and shaking, Connie spoke up. 'If you were feeling that little bit hopeful, then why would you write that?

'Because right now, my feelings towards you have not changed,' he said, confusing everyone even more.

'You’re sending Connie pretty mixed signals,' Mel told him. 'And I think you’ve probably got a very confused woman sitting next to you right now.'

They went and sat back with the group, who then unleashed on Jonny.

Mishel piped up. 'Jonny, that wasn’t really cool… sorry, I need to call you out on that.'

'I don’t feel the spark!' he yelled. 'What am I supposed to do!? You were asking me to be f--kin’ honest and I was being honest.'

'I get that, but then why say leave?' Mishel said.

Michael joined in, telling him to, 'Get off the fence.'

Stacey, his wife, added: 'Don’t sit there and say "oh, I was hoping you’d write stay".'

'Exactly,' said Mishel.

Michael explained: 'It cripples her confidence. That was hard to watch.'

'That was brutal,' Stacey added.

John had the final word. 'Guys, let me jump in. Jonny, that’s food for thought. You’re not just getting feedback from the experts, you’re also facing the music from the group.'

Nine

Nine

NINE STATEMENT - MENTAL HEALTH MAFS:

“Nine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine has arranged an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to psychologists who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is a dedicated helpline from which participants can also arrange face to face sessions and is an ongoing service available to them all after the series has ended.”

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.