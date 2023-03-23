Terry Norris won a legion of fans as the gruff, no nonsense Senior Sergeant Eric O’Reilly on TV’s Cop Shop, but the showbiz stalwart is being remembered by co-stars for his kindness, intelligence, razor sharp wit and unflagging sense of humour.
The Melbourne-born actor, 92, passed away in palliative care on Sunday March 19 after a short illness.
“Terry was so funny and naughty, and working with him was always a total crack-up. Invariably, just before the cameras rolled, Terry would toss some outrageous one-liner my way… and it took every ounce of strength not to fall about laughing and ruin the scene,” recalls Lynda Stoner, who played Cop Shop’s sexy Amanda King.
“Terry’s work opposite Gil Tucker, as the bumbling, naive Roy Baker was a masterclass in comedy gold. They were such a brilliant duo,” she recalls.
Paula Duncan remembers Terry being so hilarious on-set she once wet her pants during a scene.
Terry Norris’ Cop Shop cast mates have shared sweet memories of the late actor.
“He was the most darling man. Such a star. His timing was impeccable, there was nothing he couldn’t do,” says a heartbroken Paula.
Gil Tucker first met Terry on TV’s iconic series Bellbird in the 70’s.
“But it was during Cop Shop we became great friends. Terry was an incredible talent. We didn’t have to rehearse our comedy schtick, it just came naturally. Terry would stop talking and I’d start,” says Gil.
Terry began his acting career working in the UK in the 60’s. That’s where he met his wife, renowned actress Julia Blake. They wed in 1962 and now have 3 kids and 4 grandchildren.
Says Lynda: “Beyond his astonishing 70 year acting career, Terry became a respected Victorian Labor politician in the 80’s, before returning to acting.”
“He worked almost up until the end, and was such a fan favourite on Guy Pearce’s Jack Irish series. Terry was so warmly loved by so many,” smiles Paula.