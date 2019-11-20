Bindi Irwin shared a photo with Terri Irwin on Instagram last night. Instagram

Followers were incredibly moved by the post - which has since received over 150,000 likes on Instagram.

"She’s is an amazing woman raising an amazing daughter 💕" wrote one fan, followed by another, who said, "Beautiful words, your mum should be so proud of you!"

Interestingly, one follower appeared to suggest Terri (who was married to Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin before his tragic death in 2006) join The Bachelorette.

"Terri for the batchelorette! But she just makes the chumps do conservation work for 12 weeks and then picks noone cause Steve was the love of all our lives," they wrote.

One Instagram follower believes Terri Irwin should be the next Bachelorette. Instagram

Bindi has also reportedly played a role in Terri warming to the possibility of dating again.

According to a source, seeing Bindi excitedly prepare for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Chandler Powell, 22, has made Terri realise that she is missing out on having a romantic relationship of her own.

"Watching Bindi find happiness and basking in all the joy and excitement of planning her wedding has made her more open to the possibility of settling down again herself," Terri's close friend told New Idea.

According to the source, the mother-of-two admitted "she feels excited about falling in love again for the first time in 13 years."

Above: Terri was spotted out at an event speaking to a number of different men. New Idea

Bindi, 21, and Robert, 15, are said to be extremely supportive of her finding someone special in her life again.

"Bindi and Robert have both encouraged her to open herself up to finding her own happy ending which has made her feel more at ease with the thought of marrying again knowing how much her two children want to see her find love again too," the source said.

"Bindi’s love story from when they first met to seeing them get engaged and now helping to plan their big day has given Terri her spark back and made her excited at the possibility of a new romance … and having her own dream wedding day again too."

Will Terri go public with a new man? New Idea

The move will no doubt be a brave one for Terri, as only last year she admitted she had not dated anyone since Steve's passing.

"I just feel that we had that soulmate thing. In the 10 years since, I haven’t dated and thought about it because I’m not afraid to be on my own, it’s just really hard not having Steve … I’m lonely for Steve if that makes sense?" she told comedian and TV presenter Anh Do.

However, now that she’s potentially ready to start dating again, who knows what could happen?