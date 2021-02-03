The Irwin clan have visited sacred site Uluru. Instagram

After Australia's favourite family made the trip to the Northern Territory to visit the sacred site of Uluru, Bindi posted a sweet snap of the family - along with her burgeoning baby bump - to her Instagram.

"Experiencing the heart of Australia together was such a blessing. Uluru is truly extraordinary." the 22-year-old penned.

Her husband Chandler also shared a sweet selfie of the young couple in front of the sacred rock, deeming it "a truly special place".

The youngest Irwin, Robert, marked the trip by telling his Instagram followers he was "very lucky to live in Australia and have places like this right in our backyard".

Meanwhile, mum of the pack Terri Irwin, commemorated the trip in a slightly different way, honouring her late husband in the process.

Terri shared a sweet snap of a pop vinyl Steve standing in front of the sacred site. Twitter

Heading to Twitter, Terri shared two snaps of the incredible Uluru, both with a pop vinyl of Steve Irwin, holding a yellow snake and wearing his signature khaki uniform, placed in the forefront of the frame.

Terri kept it simple for the caption, writing "Uluru. The heart of Australia."

Fans were obviously delighted to see the touching tribute, flooding the wildlife warrior's replies with an outpour of love for the crocodile hunter.

"Love you, Steve!" wrote one user.

"I love this funko pop. It's probably the only one I'll ever own. (Steve) was a big part of my childhood," added another.

Bindi and Chandler are becoming closer and closer to welcoming their mini wildlife warrior. Instagram

"I am not a collector of the figures but have to have Steve with the snake and the crocodile. They make me smile and remember Steve and his infectious passion!" chimed in a third.

In her sweet post, Terri also included a link to the Australia Zoo online shop where the family are selling a bunch of memorabilia to help fund their wildlife conservation efforts.

Perhaps Bindi can add one of the Steve pop vinyls to her new nursery, so her future baby can remember her late Grandfather and all the good he did for Australia and the world.