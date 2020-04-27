WATCH: Bindi reveals heartbreak of not having dad Steve Irwin at her wedding

After rumours swirled that Meg Ryan was keen to reignite her romance with Russell Crowe, Terri Irwin appears to have hit back with a revenge post.

The wildlife warrior recently declared her love for Steve Maraboli on social media, writing a gushing post about her pal as she wished him a happy birthday.

“I always think about how true it is when you said, ‘As I get older, I am becoming more selective of who I consider a friend. I find that I would rather have 4 quarters than 100 pennies’,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to the day we can all get together again!”

Insiders recently told New Idea Russell was flattered that Meg was keen to get back together with him.

“He probably thought things were well and truly finished between them, but she’s always held a candle for Russell,” said the insider.

Terri’s heartbreak comes just weeks after Bindi took to Instagram to gush about the Gladiator star. “You’ll always be part of our family,” she captioned a photo.