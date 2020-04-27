After rumours swirled that Meg Ryan was keen to reignite her romance with Russell Crowe, Terri Irwin appears to have hit back with a revenge post.
The wildlife warrior recently declared her love for Steve Maraboli on social media, writing a gushing post about her pal as she wished him a happy birthday.
“I always think about how true it is when you said, ‘As I get older, I am becoming more selective of who I consider a friend. I find that I would rather have 4 quarters than 100 pennies’,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to the day we can all get together again!”
Insiders recently told New Idea Russell was flattered that Meg was keen to get back together with him.
“He probably thought things were well and truly finished between them, but she’s always held a candle for Russell,” said the insider.
Terri’s heartbreak comes just weeks after Bindi took to Instagram to gush about the Gladiator star. “You’ll always be part of our family,” she captioned a photo.
Meanwhile, as they quietly make plans to move to Hollywood, Bindi Irwin and new husband Chandler Powell are planning to pitch a movie based on their romance, insiders say.
“They see this as a docu-style movie starring themselves, using the tons of segments they’ve already filmed from the day they met and blending that with new footage of their life as newlyweds,” a source tells New Idea.
“They know they need to be in LA to be taken seriously. They have a great love story to share – the highs and the lows and many surprises that people don’t know about. This will be a great way to continue the family brand on behalf of Terri and Steve, too,” the sources continue.
Bindi and Chandler are seeing this as their big entry into movie-making and real acting. “Bindi’s done some film acting as a youngster, but they dream of opening up their own production company in LA,” the source adds.
