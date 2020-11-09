Terri Irwin (left) is set to make sure close friend Richard Wilkins (right) will get the first post-baby interview with daughter Bindi. Getty

In fact, the Today Show interviewer has forged what the insider calls a “very close bond” with Terri and her children – so much so that Richard can’t wait to invite Terri to Sydney for dinner with him and his mates once restrictions ease.

“Terri, also a consummate professional when it comes to being media savvy, appreciates Richard’s long-standing TV career,” notes the insider.

While Bindi has been very open about her pregnancy, sharing updates and photos of her bump on social media, it is understandable the wildlife warrior wants to give her first post-partum interview to a trusted friend.

Bindi has been very open about her pregnancy, as she and husband Chandler Powell await the arrival of their first child. Instagram

“The Irwins always make time for Richard for a chat,” says the source, adding that he’s a favourite with the family.

After all, amid the excitement of Bindi becoming a first-time mum and Terri a grandmother, it’s been a challenging year for the Australia Zoo family due to COVID-19.

Now, everyone’s hoping Terri will get a chance to focus on finding her own happiness before the arrival of the baby.

“Bindi would love nothing more than to see Terri find a nice guy and settle down,” a source told US magazine, Globe, earlier this year.

