Terri Irwin admits she can't pay the bills as Australia Zoo struggles.

“I’m the pilot of a big plane and the plane is going down, and I’m handing out all the parachutes I’ve got.”

On a typical day, the zoo spends about $78,000 a week on feeding the animals and half its income on wages, totalling a mammoth $400,000 a week.

But without visitors, the Irwin family were forced to cut jobs and operate with just a skeleton staff to keep all the animals fed and watered.

Australia Zoo, founded by the Irwins, was forced to shut its doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

During the zoo’s closure, it appeared the Irwins had turned to other money-making ventures to keep their business afloat.

In addition to a clothing range, a browse through the Australia Zoo shop revealed that Bindi launched her own homewares products, including a brightly patterned ‘Bee the Change’ cushion cover (RRP $34.95).

In celebration of her 2020 wedding, Bindi and new husband Chandler also released a limited-edition candle commemorating their big day (RRP $49.95).

Bindi and Chandler were forced to put their honeymoon on hold.

Meanwhile newlyweds Bindi and Chandler had to put their honeymoon plans on the backburner for the good of the family business.

“We had originally planned to do a road trip for our honeymoon,” Bindi admitted.

“It’s really scary trying to make do with a limited number of staff, and to take care of 1,200 animals.”

