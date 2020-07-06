“I’m the pilot of a big plane and the plane is going down, and I’m handing out all the parachutes I’ve got.”
On a typical day, the zoo spends about $78,000 a week on feeding the animals and half its income on wages, totalling a mammoth $400,000 a week.
But without visitors, the Irwin family were forced to cut jobs and operate with just a skeleton staff to keep all the animals fed and watered.
During the zoo’s closure, it appeared the Irwins had turned to other money-making ventures to keep their business afloat.
In addition to a clothing range, a browse through the Australia Zoo shop revealed that Bindi launched her own homewares products, including a brightly patterned ‘Bee the Change’ cushion cover (RRP $34.95).
In celebration of her 2020 wedding, Bindi and new husband Chandler also released a limited-edition candle commemorating their big day (RRP $49.95).
Meanwhile newlyweds Bindi and Chandler had to put their honeymoon plans on the backburner for the good of the family business.
“We had originally planned to do a road trip for our honeymoon,” Bindi admitted.
“It’s really scary trying to make do with a limited number of staff, and to take care of 1,200 animals.”
