For months, whispers have swirled that Robert has wanted to reboot his dad’s show, The Crocodile Hunter, but the source insists Chris is a huge threat to that, and the Irwin’s future earnings, if he continues down this path.

“There’s really only room for one Aussie wildlife hero on the international circuit, and there’s a wish that Chris would stick to Thor movies,” the insider continues.

The National Geographic TV series, which airs next month, is inspired by Jaws actress Valerie Taylor’s Great Barrier Reef documentaries, and features Chris as he explores the relationships between humans and sharks.

“It’s a little close to home for the Irwins,” adds the insider, who also points out that Chris has recently grown close to his new Thor co-star Russell Crowe – a big donor for the Irwins' Australia Zoo.

Last week, Rusty, who has been romantically linked to Terri and was a good friend of her late husband, Steve, donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Sunshine Coast attraction.

Terri took to Twitter to thank the actor, who managed to fund an endoscope for a sick kookaburra.