Terri Irwin has made a heartfelt confession about her daughter Bindi’s recently announced pregnancy with hubby Chandler Powell. Getty

“Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart,” she gushed, before adding the happy news was bittersweet given that Bindi’s father Steve couldn’t be present.

“While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” she wrote.

Following her April nuptials, Bindi penned an emotional tribute to her mum Terri and dad Steve, in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 56-year-old shared a sweet photo of herself with the newlyweds, along with an emotional message. Instagram

"Mum & Dad, Happy Anniversary. There are no words to describe how much I love you both. Thank you for teaching me and Robert the meaning of unconditional love," Bindi captioned a sweet throwback snap of her parents cradling a joey.

On Tuesday, Terri's heartfelt message came not long after Bindi and Chandler officially announced they were expecting their first child.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Bindi added that she was announcing the little bundle of joy on the way because she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued.

"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light," she wrote.