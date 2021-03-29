Terri Irwin is finally a grandmother! Getty

Sources tell New Idea that Terri, 56, will definitely be a hands-on grandmother.

With Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, living with Terri at her house on the Australia Zoo compound, she’ll be around to help with bath time, nappy changes as well as midnight feeds.

Previously, Terri admitted she burst into tears when Bindi, 22, and Chandler, 24, told her they were pregnant.

“[Bindi] announced that she and Chandler were expecting on our annual crocodile research trip,” Terri revealed.

“So here we are all out in the bush and we’d been all jumping crocs and attaching trackers. We’re all sitting around the campfire and she says, ‘By the way …’ We all laughed and cried.”

Bindi and Chandler will raise the baby at Australia Zoo. Instagram

But while Terri added that words couldn’t express the love that was filling her heart, the “beautiful moment” was bittersweet, given Bindi’s late father, Steve, is sadly not around to share in the joy.

Meanwhile, in a sign of just how important and influential Terri will be in the baby’s life, Bindi recently explained that she has designed her daughter’s nursery in a bunny theme – which is what Terri will be known as!

“We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link,” said Bindi.

Bindi gave fans a sneak peek into her baby's animal-themed nursery. Instagram

“We decided that she’s going to be called ‘Bunny’. When she was growing up in Oregon, her neighbour down the street was always called ‘Bunny’.

“It only dawned on us that it wasn’t her name but rather what everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighbourhood.”

And as Terri herself explains it: “In Europe they often call grandmothers ‘Bunny’, so I’m going to be ‘Grandma Bunny’. I thought that was really cute.”

