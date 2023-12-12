Instagram

Teresa shares two sons and two daughters with Mark as well as being a step-mother to Mark's son from his previous marriage, Isaac Love.

Teresa and Mark had their first child, Bodhi Rain in February 2014. A couple years later they welcomed their second child, Forest Sage.

Following the birth of their two sons, the couple became parents to their beautiful daughters Poet Lake, born in April 2019, and Prairie Moon, born in August 2021.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph back in 2022, Teresa spoke about her plans to have more children.

“I would like to have a few more,” she said.

“On our first date, I told Mark I wanted six [children] and he said he also wanted six, so I am holding him to that number.

“Twins run in the family so you never know, I might get two for one next time.”

The couple love to share photos to Instagram of their adorable children, giving us an insight into their blissful family life.

Isaac Love, 15

Isaac was born on May 29, 2008. Isaac's parents, Mark and Frankie Shaw, split up shortly after Isaac was born.

Back in 2016, Teresa spoke with The Courier Mail about the lengthy process of making friends with Mark's ex-partner.

“We had to work at it but we now have this beautiful relationship where we literally co-parent,’’ Teresa said.

“We always say [Isaac] gets double the amount of love.

“It took us about a year but open, honest, authentic communication was everything and we got there!’’

For Isaac's 15th birthday, Mark shared a heartfelt message to Instagram about his love for his son.

"Can’t believe you’re 15 already my boy," he wrote.

"Walking around the Melrose flea market today (shopping on Melrose is our thing) I said thanks for hanging in Melrose with your parents and you said it’s all good 'because you all are cool parents' and it felt like the biggest compliment coming from you because you’re the epitome of cool.

"Not the arrogant jerk kinda cool, but the humble effortless cool. The looking out for other people type of cool. The taking care of 4 younger siblings type of cool. The madly intelligent type of cool. The soft and sensitive type of cool. Happy birthday to the coolest person I know. I’m so lucky I get to be your dad. Love you beyond infinity."

We don't see as much of Isaac on their Instagram pages as the other kids, however, from this message alone we can tell just how great Isaac is. He must make the best big brother!

Bodhi Rain, 9

Bodhi was born on February 17, 2014. Bodhi is Teresa and Mark's first child together and was the one who made Teresa a mother.

Now nine, Bodhi is "full of soul, depth, compassion and understanding well beyond [his] years."

"It is one of the greatest privileges of my life getting to raise you my boy," Teresa wrote in an Instagram post in 2022.

For his birthday celebrated earlier this year, Mark also shared some lovely words that will just melt your heart!

"Bodhi your outlook on life makes us all feel so good, your beautiful uplifting spirit washes over the whole family bringing us peace and pure joy," he wrote.

His name has a beautiful meaning that Teresa revealed when she announced his birth.

“Bodhi means ‘Enlightened one,’ Rain means ‘Abundant Blessings From Above’," she shared.

Forest Sage, 7

Forest was born on December 17, 2016. Having just turned seven, Teresa posted a beautiful message to Instagram.

"Forest Sage ~ you really are your namesake," she wrote. "You recharge in nature & you feel things so deeply."

"You’re so much like your dad 🥹 but with your own unique way of walking this world. You tread with tenderness, passion, joy and inquisitiveness. Kids often, as nature intended, think of themselves and what serves them but you are always thinking of others, it blows us away how selfless you are.

"Sometimes we try and 'fair things up' but you don’t mind, you’re just so content as is. You remind us everyday of how to step into our Sage. Happy 7 years my beautiful, funny, sweet boy. We love you our Folly boy 🎂🎂😽😽."

The whole family seem to be very close and the brothers appear to be very protective over their little sisters!

Poet Lake, 4

Poet Lake was born on April 12, 2019. Poet was the couples first daughter and they were so happy and excited to welcome her into the world!

Following suit with the heartfelt birthday messages, Mark posted a lovely message to Instagram when Poet turned four.

"Our sweet Lil P is 4 today," he wrote. "You have the biggest heart and the biggest voice."

"You’re the sweet little mother of the family always looking out for everyone and you’re also the silliest.

"Here you are giving us four fierce poses while also trying to eat a cracker 🤭🥳."

Teresa comment on the post: "With her packet of sandy corn chips at the beach 😂 she wasn’t giving them up for anything. Love her SO much."

From what we've seen of Poet over their Instagram's, she is very silly and sassy!

She is a very beautiful girl and we can't wait to watch her grow.

Prairie Moon, 2

Prairie Moon was born on August 17, 2021. Prairie is the most recent addition to the family and is the couples second daughter!

Mark has a tiny tattoo of Prairie's name with a crescent moon behind his ear. The couple often call her "little magic"... the cutest nickname ever!

For her 2nd birthday both Teresa and Mark posted about the special day.

"Of course there was a new moon right before your birthday," Mark wrote. "Happy TWO years old our lil Prairie Moon."

"You took us all by surprise and you still surprise us everyday with your fiery strength, contagious smile and magical heart 🌝💓."

"The sun came out and shined it’s goodness down on us all!" Teresa wrote.

"Such awesome friends showed up to celebrate you today Miss Moon! nothing like the chaos of a birthday party with sugar junkie kids running wild makes me happier, Legit!"

For her birthday party, the family went all out to celebrate. There were animals, face painting, vegan birthday cakes, beautiful decorations and of course, booze and food for the adults. It definitely was a party to remember!