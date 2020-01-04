Tennis ace Jelena Dokic shows off incredible weight loss after losing 53kg
The former world No. 4 hopes to inspire others!
Former tennis ace Jelena Dokic has taken to her Instagram to show off before and after pictures of her incredible weight loss transformation after losing 53kg in 18 months.
WATCH: Jelena Dokic opens up about weight loss journey
The Jenny Craig ambassador, who was once the World No. 4, said she lost "53 kilos in 18 months and 31 kilos in 12 months".
She added: "Well it’s been quite a journey for me in the last 18 months. I have been very open about my weight struggles and I have decided to go through this whole process very publicly. It wasn’t always easy but nothing worth doing ever is and the first step was the hardest."
"I had my bad days as well where I didn't believe getting fitter and healthier was possible and that’s normal," she said.
"I have gone from not having any confidence at all and hiding in the house and not wanting to go outside, to really enjoying life.
"I am looking forward to what’s ahead and I look forward to new challenges both in life and my health and fitness as I feel like I can accomplish anything now.
"I want to continue to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle and still continue to get fitter and healthier.
"I hope this will help many of you no matter what your goals are. I hope that my journey to get healthier will inspire and motivate you all and give you the courage and confidence no matter what you want to accomplish in life."
