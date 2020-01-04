Tennis ace Jelena Dokic shows off incredible weight loss transformation after losing 53kg

"I had my bad days as well where I didn't believe getting fitter and healthier was possible and that’s normal," she said.

"I have gone from not having any confidence at all and hiding in the house and not wanting to go outside, to really enjoying life.

"I am looking forward to what’s ahead and I look forward to new challenges both in life and my health and fitness as I feel like I can accomplish anything now.

"I want to continue to lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle and still continue to get fitter and healthier.

"I hope this will help many of you no matter what your goals are. I hope that my journey to get healthier will inspire and motivate you all and give you the courage and confidence no matter what you want to accomplish in life."