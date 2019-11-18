Telv and his son, Sage. Instagram

"How did I get so lucky?" Telv wrote on Instagram.

Aside from a name, very little is known about the ex-girlfriend's identity, with a source telling a local publication that Hope and Telv were not engaged in a serious relationship when she fell pregnant.

Telv and Katie were going strong despite the star expecting a baby with another woman. Instagram

"It wasn’t anything serious," the source told a local publication back in June about Telv's relationship with Hope.

"When she found out she was pregnant, she knew right away she wanted to keep it."

As for Telv's involvement, the source insisted the reality star wanted to honour his commitments as a father.

"It's his flesh and blood after all," the source concluded.

Telv also has two older children to another mother. Instagram

The FIFO worker has put his breakup down to long-distance, but insists that him and Katie remain close.

"We are good mates still. I just moved to Perth, long distance is too hard," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Telv was embroiled in another MAFS scandal earlier this year, after rumour spread that Jessika Power had cheated on then boyfriend Dan Webb with Telv.

Did Jessika and Telv have an affair? Instagram

"Another day, another FALSE cheating allegation from someone who I thought genuinely was my friend," Jess wrote on her Instagram Story two months ago.

"Telv and I caught up for a drink so he could introduce me to someone in the media we could help guide me throughout my journey on MAFS. No we did not kiss. No we did not sleep together."