Federal Minister for Education, Jason Clare. Getty

Education Minister Jason Clare told 7News that “teachers do one of the most important jobs in the world, but we just don’t have enough of them."

“(The scholarships) will help 5000 of the best and brightest teaching students to complete their studies and begin changing lives in the schools who need it most," he said.

Undergraduate students aren't the only ones who can apply for the scholarship.

The investment is worth $160 million in which undergraduate students can receive $40,000 over their four year degree and postgraduate students can receive up to $20,000 over their two year degree.

Being a recipient of this scholarship does have one major condition...

Recipients must commit to teach. Getty

If granted this incredible scholarship, your only condition is that you must commit to teach in early learning settings or government-run school for at least two years for postgraduate students and at least four years for undergraduates.

“Tying scholarships to a commitment to teach is an old school idea that will help tackle today’s teacher workforce challenges,” Clare told 7News.

Further, when completing your final year placement as part of your degree, you could receive an additional $2000 if you complete it in a remote community.

Prospective teaching students can check their eligibility and register their interest at education.gov.au/teaching-scholarships.

Applications close on 14 January 2024.