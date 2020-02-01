Taylor has sparked speculation she is engaged after being spotted sporting a diamond ring in her new Netflix documentary. Getty

Wilson was quizzed on whether Taylor is engaged, but refused to comment.



Fans were quick to call out the sparkler on social media, adamant the popstar is about to say ‘I do’.



“The question of the day, are [Taylor] and Joe engaged?! Look closely at her left hand in the political scene of #MissAmericana,” wrote one fan.

The doco is directed by Emmy winner Lana Wilson. Getty

Taylor and boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Getty

Another wrote: “I don't believe Taylor Swift is engaged I think she would let her fans know if she was plus its my birthday.”

Swift also opened up about battling an eating disorder due to comments about her appearance.

"It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day," she shared.

Taylor's new doco has hit Netflix. Netflix

"It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it, [but I'll see] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or... someone said that I looked pregnant... and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit – [to] just stop eating."

Taylor said she would often feel like she might to pass out during performances, would make a list of everything she put in her mouth each day and exercised constantly.

"I would have defended it to anybody who said 'I’m concerned about you,'" the You Need To Calm Down singer continued.

Miss Americana is available to stream on Netflix now.