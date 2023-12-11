"Zane was my partner in crime and my backbone," says Georgie. Supplied

“I had Zane when I was 16, so I grew up with him,” she says.

“He was my entire world. I became an adult with my son,” Georgie, 30, tells New Idea.

“When I lost him, it was like the floor had opened up and swallowed me. There will forever be a massive hole in my life.”

As the two-year anniversary of approaches, the families of Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport are remembering the children who died including 12-year-old Zane, and school mates Addison Stewart, 11, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, Peter Dodt, 12, and Chace Harrison, 11.

Georgie recalls how Zane was “wise beyond his years” and often helped her look after his two younger brothers, Max, now 10, and Link, now four.

The doting big brother loved spending time with his sibling Linx and Max. Supplied

“Zane had a really strong sense of what was right and wrong. He was a little humanitarian,” she says.

“He loved fishing, gaming, and woodcutting with his Pop. He loved animals too, especially his puppy dog Peanut. School wasn’t his strong point, but I was so proud of him for finishing year six.”

Navigating the grief and pain would have been unimaginable for Georgie without her now husband Andrew by her side.

Zane had given the pair his blessing to get married before he passed away, and the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony last September, with a picture of Zane looking over them.

“He absolutely adored Andrew,” says Georgie.

“Andrew was an incredible role model for Zane. My husband is a really good man. He lets me feel everything I need. I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Georgie had Zane with her when she wed partner Andrew last September. Supplied

Last month, Tasmania's public prosecutor finally laid charges against Taz-Zorb jumping castle operator over the incident, alleging it failed to follow health and safety duties.

For Georgie, two-year the wait was ‘extremely emotionally draining.’

“It [was] almost tormenting to experience it alongside the grief of my son,” says Georgie.

“Like living in a bubble of despair."

The community support from other families who were affected by the tragedy has been invaluable.

“I’ve found some great friendships with other families who lost children or who had children who were severely injured,” says Georgie.

“It’s opened my eyes to how compassionate people can be in times of crisis.”

And while her heart aches, Georgie believes Zane is still with her.

“He sends me signs like no tomorrow,” she says.

“I feel and see him everywhere. Sometimes his voice will just pop into my head. I was so proud of him when he was here, but I’m even more proud of him now.”