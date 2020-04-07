In a stab at the show's producers, she pointed to the fact that her and Amanda were history-making participants.

'Very weird move to have the first lesbian couple and then not let them have sort of a final say, but whatever. I guess ratings drama, etc, etc.'

Tash described Sunday's finale as, 'obviously the end of a weird time in my life.'

Tash's emotional post comes after a show insider told Daily Mail that the forgotten few were simply too boring.

'The producers wanted to end the season with a bang and some of the couples' segments were just dull and there was nothing left to say,' the source explained.

'Their issues had already been resolved earlier in the season, so they wanted to focus on the bigger storylines'.