Tanya said the new look was “a bit of fun” for the New Year. Instagram

In the image, she is seen wearing a sparkly green blouse and a bright pink lip.

Unfortunately, the new stunning hair transformation isn't permanent as the star wrote, “ It’s day 2 of 2023 ummm yep, can you tell I miss being creative already haha be your own masterpiece. (Also if I didn’t have purple hair I’d totally dye it this coloru, disclaimer it’s a wig) lol used all @meccabeauty products.”

WATCH: The Block: Tanya's tell all about the cheating scandal

Fans and friends were quick to give their compliments to her new bold look.

One wrote, “Omg this is gold!!!!”, and another wrote, “Love it! You look amazing Tanya”.

Tanya and her husband Vito were accused of cheating when they were on The Block back in 2021 Nine

During the latest season of The Block, Tanya was seen supporting 2022 contestants Sharon and Ankur who were also portrayed as ‘villains’.

Tanya commented on one of Sharon’s posts,”I see u girl! And I’m here with you cheering you both on! Hold your head up high!”.

Tanya and her husband Vito were accused of cheating when they were on The Block back in 2021. Although they had a rocky journey, they walked away with a $400,000 profit.