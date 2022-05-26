Tammy said that she will be having the bub's extra digits removed. Instagram

"Yes no reason to keep them. I had mine removed shortly after birth," Tammy, 27, replied.

It comes after the influencer discussed the diagnosis in an Instagram video back in February, where she said that the condition runs in her family.

"We just saw the little baby, and the surprise was that she has 12 fingers, like me, like her mummy," Tammy said in the video.

The 27-year-old explained that her sisters, mother and brother also had the mutation, but that her first two children, son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, who she shares with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins, 26, were not born with the rare mutation.

"Amy and Emilee had extra fingers when they were born as well, and so did my little brother. So did my mum. It runs in my family," she continued.

"It skips a few people" like it skipped Wolf and Sass, but this baby has 12 fingers. Isn't it crazy?

Tammy explained that the condition runs in her family. Youtube

Back in 2021, the fitness mogul also shared a snap of herself as a baby prior to having her extra digits removed.

"Found this pic of my hand when I was a baby lol, count the fingers," she wrote on the photo.

"Me and my older sisters were all born with extras," she added.

She then followed that with a video of her hand currently, writing: "Only five fingers now lol my extra fingers where chopped off when I was born."