What's more, Tamara suggested Jules removed Mel as a bridesmaid to increase publicity, as the scandal made headlines weeks before Jules was set to marry Cam.

"She was asked to be a bridesmaid on national television but 'let's dump Mel because it'd go viral and create more media attention for their real-life wedding,'" she said with an eyeroll.

"Mel is a human being and she has feelings and Jules has just thrown those feelings aside because it's all about her and I think that's a really sh***y thing for a friend to do."

Melissa revealed she was still hurt by Jules' actions in a video yesterday.

"I've had so many messages and people keep asking me what the story is. So yes, it is true, Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid," a tearful Mel began. "As for why I'm honestly not sure... she kept changing her reasons and none of them made sense."

"It really all just came out of the blue and I didn't see it coming at all. Of course, you're allowed to change your mind about who you want as a bridesmaid, but I just feel like the way it was done was really cold and rather hurtful," she continued.

The MAFS star also confessed to feeling "humiliated" when she realised Jules and Cam were going to air their wedding on A Current Affair.

"I guess it just makes the public dumping of you as a bridesmaid for no reason that little bit more embarrassing, hurtful, confusing," a crestfallen Mel admitted.

"I wish I was never asked to be a bridesmaid in the first place so I wasn't in this position."

While the leadup to the big day was surrounded by drama, the couple tied the knot in Sydney over the weekend. A Current Affair will air Jules and Cam's wedding tonight at 7 pm on Nine.