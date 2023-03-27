As more of us Aussies are looking to cut back on food delivery costs and make our takeout faves for ourselves, fakeaway meals are becoming an increasingly popular choice.

Combining the words “fake” and “takeaway”, fakeaway meals are home-cooked meals that are made to taste like your favourite takeaway or restaurant meals.

By creating your own takeout-inspired dishes using fresh and healthy ingredients that won’t break the bank, you can ditch the guilt that comes with eating out all the time.

Better yet, there are meal kit subscriptions that offer takeaway meal options so you can whip up your own version of popular meals, right in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Here, we’ve gathered some of the best meal kits in Australia that are dishing up takeaway or fakeaway recipes and options to try right now.