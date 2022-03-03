Tai is urging people to donate and support flood relief. Instagram

Tai went on to explain that all we can do to help is support organisations that are “in the thick of it”, providing vital support.

“If you can, please dig deep and donate to organisations like [the Australian Red Cross],” he wrote, before linking out to the website, which you can find here.

“Your generosity can help teams on the ground to provide urgent relief, including enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuations, relief centres and outreach service, and supporting people and communities to recover and rebuild.”

His wife Fely Irvine, a former member of Hi-5, also urged their followers to tag any other community organisations in the comment section.

“So heartbreaking to see our family home inundated.” Instagram

Hordes of Australian celebrities have also taken to their own social media accounts in recent days to spread awareness and raise money for victims of the floods.

Comedian Celeste Barber revealed that her husband Api Robin and his friend ventured out on jets skis to evacuate stranded people from the northern rivers.

“They went back out again today to do the same thing. They'll go again tomorrow,” Celeste wrote alongside a photo of Api rescuing someone from a flooded home.

TV personality Deborah Hutton shared her thoughts for those impacted by the horror floods, writing: “My heart goes out to all those affected by this insane weather pattern and the record floods.”

Other Aussie celebs have posted to social media to bring attention to the disaster. Instagram

Meanwhile, Bondi Vet star Dr Chris Brown encouraged Aussies to keep an eye out for displaced and injured wildlife.

“Try to remember that just because they live their lives outdoors doesn't mean they're equipped to handle extreme weather events like these,” he shared.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky also praised the “heroic efforts” of everyday Australians who have rescued stranded flood victims during the crisis.

“Lots of love to everyone who has been affected and a big shout out to all who had a boat or jet ski and launched straight into rescue missions without hesitation. True heroes,” Chris wrote.