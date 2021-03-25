Today Extra’s Sylvia Jeffreys (pictured) recently wrapped up her final day in the studio, in the lead up to welcoming her second child with hubby Peter Stefanovic. Instagram

And on Wednesday, Sylvia gave fans an adorable update on her eight-month-old son Oscar, who recently had his first adorable taste of being a big brother.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the TV presenter shared a sweet video of doting dad Pete putting together a luxe double pram for baby Oscar and his younger sibling.

In the video, Pete seemingly puts his workmanship skills to the test as he assembles the side-by-side pram, while little Oscar meanders around the cardboard packing on the floor.

“Ready to roll. Just waiting for a mate…” Sylvia captioned. Instagram

“Dada’s on the tools,” Sylvia captioned the video, which was accompanied to the sounds of Missy Elliott’s classic hit Work It.

A follow-up video then shows Oscar having his first taste of being a big brother, as he proudly sits in the baby seat, alongside the newborn capsule.

Sylvia has shared a update on her final hairdo before baby number two arrives. Instagram

Sylvia and Pete first announced they were expecting back in October last year, when they shared the news on Instagram.

“When you found out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky,” Sylvia captioned a sweet snap of Pete, 39, holding baby Oscar.

"Beautiful news. Congratulations," captioned Jesinta Franklin, while Sylvia's Today Extra co-host David Campbell added: "Best news ever!"