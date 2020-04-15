Sylvia has showed off her post-baby body on Instagram. Instagram

The former Today show star was quick to receive compliments from fans and friends.

"Have you even had a baby? You look 18," Today Extra host David Campbell commented.

Sister-in-law Jasmine Stefanovic also shared her love for the photo.

Sylvia and husband Peter Stefanovic welcomed their first child together in February.

"Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic 💙 3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic. 💫" Sylvia captioned the gorgeous photo showing their newborn son sleeping in her arms.

Sylvia and baby Oscar.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in August 2019, taking to their Instagram accounts to tell fans they were having a baby boy.

"We’re having a baby boy and we’re totally over the moon," Sylvia wrote next to a snap of herself and her husband.