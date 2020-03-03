Sylvia Jeffreys has given fans another delightful photo update of her newborn son, Oscar, on her social media. Getty

The doting mum’s latest snap comes after she recently took to Instagram on Sunday to share another photo of herself cuddling up to Oscar, who was sleeping on her shoulder.

“Our beautiful Oscar is one wonderful month-old today. May these cuddles never end,” Sylvia captioned.

Enthusiastic fans and celebrity friends were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with Lisa Wilkinson writing: “Perfectly behaved. And that’s the way they always stay.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Sylvia posted a snap of the tiny infant, who appeared to be taking a nap on his mother’s chest. Instagram

Another person stated: “Gorgeous Mum and Bub Congratulations Pete and SJ.”

A third person added: “What’s cutie! And I see how you love him, it’s in your eyes.”

Sylvia and husband, Peter Stefanovic, 38, welcomed Oscar on February 6, and since then the proud parents have been regularly sharing gushing updates on social media.

At the time of Oscar’s birth, Sylvia confirmed the news by sharing a photo on Instagram, along with the caption: “Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic.”

She added: “3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic.”

Peter also shared the news on his Instagram account by posting a delightful snap of proud mum Sylvia holding her new bub.

“We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic,” Peter captioned the snap.