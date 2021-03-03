Sylvia Jeffreys revealed the gender of her baby a bit too soon. Channel Nine

Yeah, we're not sure why the Today Show felt it necessary to reveal that Sylvia is having a boy, when the presenter herself announced it back when she and her husband Peter Stefanvoic, brother to Today host Karl, told the world they were expecting.

Back in October last year, Sylvia posted a photo of Pete with their then-eight-month-old son Oscar, writing “When you found out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky.”

Huh? So we already knew the couple were having a boy?

And fans were just as confused by the on-air "reveal".

Sylvia and Pete announced they were expecting back in October last year. They also announced they were expecting a son at the same time. Instagram

The Today Show's official Instagram account was littered with comments from confused viewers who also realised the reveal was very much old news.

"Didn't we know this?" one user wrote.

"I thought we already knew this." a second chimed in.

"We already knew it was a boy." another penned.

Sylvia recently confessed she will not be receiving the COVID vaccine while pregnant. Instagram

Sylvia is currently seven months into her pregnancy and recently got into some conflict about her decision not to receive the COVID vaccine while carrying her son.

"I've been trying my very best to find as many facts on this and to find the clear information and government guidelines from health professionals." Sylvia said on-air back in February.

"At this point, being pregnant, if it were offered to me today I probably wouldn't have it, but I would first consult my GP on that."

"If I were trying to fall pregnant then I suppose I would be hanging in doubt."