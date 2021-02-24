Sylvia Jeffreys has revealed she will not be getting the COVID vaccine right now. Instagram

"I've been trying my very best to find as many facts on this and to find the clear information and government guidelines from health professionals.

"At this point, being pregnant, if it were offered to me today I probably wouldn't have it, but I would first consult my GP on that.

"If iI were trying to fall pregnant then I suppose I would be hanging in doubt."

"At this point, being pregnant, if (the vaccine) were offered to me today I probably wouldn't have it," the presenter said on Wednesday morning. Channel Nine

While online reactions to Sylvia's confession were mixed, the majority of users agreed with the host's cautions, suggesting there is not yet enough research around the jab and pregnancy.

"I wouldn't (get the vaccine) either if I was a pregnant woman," one user wrote on Twitter.

"I think that's wise," added another.

"I agree with Sylvia. She can do it after she has the baby," a third chimed in.

Sylvia has made it clear she will continue to follow the advice of medical experts.

Sylvia and Pete already share one-year-old son Oscar together, with another baby on the way this year! Instagram

The 34-year-old and her husband journalist Peter Stefanvoic announced they were expecting their second child back in October last year.

Posting a photo of husband Pete, 38, holding their one-year-old son Oscar, Sylvia wrote on Instagram: “When you found out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky.”

Considering Sylvia might soon take maternity leave, and Today co-host Allison Langdon is still off the show injured, it looks like the morning show will need to have some new presenters on stand-by.

At least Sylvia will get to spend some cherished time with her hubby, son and soon-to-be new bub.

