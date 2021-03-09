Sylvia has shared a "bumpdate" featuring her brand new hairdo. Instagram

"Thanks for the chop @morganhillhair. I feel so much... lighter. Sort of." Sylvia wrote.

The 34-year-old also shared a selfie featuring her co-host David Campbell and musician Ben Folds, much to the delight of fans who were quick to point out the presenter's glowing appearance.

"Looking gorgeous SJ! xx" one user wrote.

"You always look beautiful and stunning and amazing and inspiration to us all." another penned.

Though, while fans were all on board for this new look, they had a very different reaction to the presenter's recent sex reveal.

Fans were quick to comment on the presenter's radiant appearance. Instagram

Earlier in the month, Sylvia revealed her baby's sex live on air... or tried to.

While holding the black balloon that contained either pink or blue confetti, to signify the sex of the baby, Sylvia was testing the sharpness of the needle that would later be used to burst the balloon and reveal whether she would be having a boy or a girl.

However, the 34-year-old quickly learnt that the needle was pretty sharp indeed, as her test became the actual reveal. Blue confetti rained down on the hosts a bit too early and it seemed as though the big moment had been blundered

But, as it turns out, the premature balloon pop wasn't the biggest mishap of the sex reveal.

Sylvia and Pete announced their were expecting their second child back in October 2020. Instagram

Indeed, fans were left extremely confused by that dramatic blue confetti announcement as Sylvia and Pete had already revealed they were having a boy back when they told fans they were expecting.

After the official Today Show Instagram posted that their host was having a boy, fans were quick to comment their confusion.

"Didn't we know this?" one user wrote.

"I thought we already knew this." a second chimed in.

Regardless, we're so excited to meet the couple's second child!

