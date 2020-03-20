Sylvia Jeffreys has spoken candidly about her frustration of not being able to buy simple baby supplies, as a result of panic buyers leaving supermarket shelves empty. Getty

"This is so far beyond absurd," she added.

Equally as disgruntled fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their views with the TV presenter, with one person writing: “Utterly outrageous.”

Another person stated: “It’s just ridiculous!! So lucky to get Ventolin today for our 3 year old and happy to have found a new Panadol pack in the cupboard.”

Sylvia said she was forced to seek help from a relative after she couldn’t purchase medication for her newborn son, Oscar. Instagram

A third person added: “It’s shocking people have gone insane, it’s a very sad world at the moment.”

Sylvia, who gave birth to little Oscar about six weeks ago, has been actively engaging with other mums on social media since the coronavirus precautions were brought into effect.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old shared a heartfelt Instagram message to all the mothers, who might be feeling uneasy about parenting children during the pandemic.

“While it’s a good time to be living in a little bubble with nowhere to go, I’m conscious of the confusion and anxiety that many new mums might be feeling right now,” Sylvia began.

“Mother’s groups - a social lifeline for many - have been cancelled, libraries closed, cafes are being avoided. So I just wanted to send some love and virtual hugs to other mamas out there who might be feeling extra isolated."

She concluded by urging other mothers to reach out if need be, writing: “Let’s chat and be kind and stay connected. Big love, from us.”