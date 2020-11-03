Sylvia Jeffreys (pictured) recently delighted fans with the news that she and hubby Peter Stefanovic are expanding their family and are expecting their second child. Instagram

“And the couch-surfing begins,” Sylvia captioned the adorable pic of Oscar, who is smartly dressed in a delightful grey romper and blue and white starred bib.

The Today show host hasn’t shied away from regularly updating fans on the ins and outs of being a first-time mum, and even spoke candidly about her past fertility struggles.

Speaking on Today Extra recently, Sylvia confessed that she underwent IVF to have her son Oscar, which was a revelation she hadn’t previously addressed.

Sylvia shared a sweet snap of Oscar (pictured), who appeared to be mastering his first steps while positioning himself with the aid of the family couch. Instagram

While chatting with mother Brooke Campbell about what to do with “leftover embryos”, the emotional host spilled the details of her own personal journey.

“Brooke, I know from my personal experience with IVF that so much goes into having a successful embryo,” Sylvia began.

“Having something sitting there that gives you the opportunity to make life for your family. How are you and your husband coping?”

“The silver lining in having unused embryos is that you’ve had your miracles. You’ve had your babies. So that’s the beautiful part of it,” she said at the time.

Sylvia recently confessed that she underwent IVF to have her son Oscar, which was a revelation she hadn’t previously addressed. Instagram

Sylvia and Peter welcomed baby Oscar in February, and only recently delighted fans with the news that she and Peter are expecting another bundle of joy in April.

In another sweet Instagram post, the 34-year-old proudly announced that she and Pete have baby number two on the way, while expressing her gratitude and thanks.

“When you found out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky,” she captioned a photo of doting dad Pete and Oscar.