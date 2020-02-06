Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic. Instagram

In the delightful pic, Peter is cradling his little sleeping son, who is dressed in an adorable little pastel blue romper.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to congratulate Peter and Sylvia on the birth of their son, with one person writing: “So beautiful Sylvia! Congratulations.”

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Sylvia confirmed the news by sharing an adorable snap along with the caption: “Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic.” Instagram

“What a beautiful little man. Congratulations,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Congratulations Sylvia. Such a beautiful baby boy and gorgeous name.”

Peter also shared the news on his Instagram account by posting a delightful snap of proud mum Sylvia holding her new bub.

“We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic,” Peter captioned the snap.