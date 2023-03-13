Ingredients
- 2 x 250g packets Sweet & Smoky BBQ Glaze Pork Steaks
- 420g can Chilli Beanz Hot (see Tip)
- 250g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
- 230g packet corn tortilla strips
- 2 cups grated Tasty cheese (180g)
- Guacamole, sour cream and fresh coriander leaves, to serve
Method
1. Heat an oiled, large, non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add pork. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side, or until just cooked. Remove. Cool. Thinly slice. Wipe pan clean.
2. Add beans, tomatoes, ½ cup water and any resting juices from pork to same heated pan. Bring to boil. Gently simmer for about 1 minute. Remove. Stir in pork.
3. Place tortilla strips in a large ovenproof dish (10 cup-capacity). Top with pork mixture and cheese.
4. Cook in a very hot oven (240C) for about 8 minutes, or until cheese is browned. Remove from oven.
5. Serve topped with avocado and sour cream. Scatter over coriander.