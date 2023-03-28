The Knock House Hotel - a hotel located in Co Mayo, Ireland - has taken to Facebook to share that the “fabulous” Susan stayed with them not too long ago.

In the hotel’s post, Susan can be seen wearing a yellow raincoat paired with a white cardigan, white neck scarf and white handbag. She’s also sporting dark hair styled in a straight bob; a far but stylish cry from her signature light-brown curls.

Along with the image, the Knock House Hotel shared a sweet caption that read:

“It was our pleasure to welcome Susan Boyle back to Knock House again recently. Susan is a fabulous lady and we always love to see her return time and time again to Knock House Hotel. Pictured here with the lovely Des Dugan from the team at Senior Times LIVE [an Irish publication]!”