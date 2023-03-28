Susan Boyle, the popular and award-winning singer, was recently spotted in Ireland.
The Knock House Hotel - a hotel located in Co Mayo, Ireland - has taken to Facebook to share that the “fabulous” Susan stayed with them not too long ago.
In the hotel’s post, Susan can be seen wearing a yellow raincoat paired with a white cardigan, white neck scarf and white handbag. She’s also sporting dark hair styled in a straight bob; a far but stylish cry from her signature light-brown curls.
Along with the image, the Knock House Hotel shared a sweet caption that read:
“It was our pleasure to welcome Susan Boyle back to Knock House again recently. Susan is a fabulous lady and we always love to see her return time and time again to Knock House Hotel. Pictured here with the lovely Des Dugan from the team at Senior Times LIVE [an Irish publication]!”
Despite quickly rising to fame in 2009 and releasing seven successful albums in the 13 years since then, Susan is rarely seen in public nowadays.
Therefore, fans were delighted by the Knock House Hotel’s post. One fan commented, “Beautiful lady with a fantastic voice God bless Susan always,” while another said, “Very nice to see Susan Boyle with her usual lovely smile on her face. Keep going Susan.”
Susan first became famous when her audition for Britain’s Got Talent went viral in April of 2009. The then-48-year-old sang I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Misérables and her rendition quickly garnered her legions of fans.
Ultimately, Susan was crowned runner up of that year’s Britain’s Got Talent and soon after released an album - named I Dreamed a Dream after her popular cover - which sold millions of copies all around the world.