“Osher gets this gig as they cannot do Bachelor or Bachelorette at the moment due to the intimacy factor and they need a new Survivor to start filming soon,” the source dishes.

“The finale was Osher’s Survivor audition and Jonathan is also not in favour with the producers and networks. They were not happy he went to the press announcing it won’t be shot in Australia as they have to wait for him to return from LA.

“It will be 100 per cent shot in Australia not Fiji or Samoa for obvious reasons.”

According to the insider, Survivor can still film during the tight coronavirus restrictions because the show is built upon the idea of social distancing.

“Unlike the dating shows, they can distance them easily in challenges and when they camp out,” the source adds.

“During the day they can still chat and plot, just 1.5 metres away on a beach. Producers have their tactics.”

