Sandra's torch was snuffed on Day 16. Network 10

Speaking of dreaded Day 16 - the point in which usually marked a major turn in Sandra's game on previous stints of Survivor - she said, "And I was not happy about it, I was dreading it and I was fearing for my life in the game.

"I could sense that something was wrong during Tribal. Every time I said something, everyone would say, 'Guys stick to the plan.' And I'm thinking, 'What plan? Oh my God, I am the plan!"

"I'm trying to look at my daughter's face and look into her eyes and listen to what she says," Sandra continued, adding, "I had always told her, you can't play this game alone. Unless you've got an idol and you could save me, save yourself. Don't write down anyone else's name, don't jeopardise your game for me if I can't be saved."

"And that's exactly what ended up happening."

Sandra called daughter Nina her "secret weapon". Network 10

Despite Nina putting her mum's name down at Tribal Council, Sandra insists there are no hard feelings against Nina or the rest of the competitors.

"There are no hard feelings at all, no hard feelings to Nina, none to Jordie who was the mastermind of the episode. Not one bit!" she declared.

Having successfully completed 166 days on Survivor across her appearances on Australian Survivor and the US' Survivor: Pearl Islands, Heroes vs Villains and Game Changers, the reality show veteran noted some differences between Australian and American versions of the show.

"While the competitors are definitely nicer, they definitely value strength a lot more and what you bring to the table and what you can do for the tribe," Sandra explained.

"Also, the challenges are so, so hard and you can't get out of it - you have to perform for the tribe. In the US version, I could sit out challenge after challenge and no one would say anything like that, because I had been there, done that, whatever - I don't have to participate.

WATCH: The honeymoon is over for Mark and Samantha on Australian Survivor

"But in Australia, you have to be ready to perform challenge after challenge after challenge - and that was one of the hardest things for me because I'm not a physical person. I'm not an athlete. I don't go to the gym or work out. I'm not strong physically, but I am strong mentally."

And who does our fallen Queen suggest to look out for this season?

"Sam the social butterfly - she played the game perfectly!" she said.

But, of course, she's hoping her 24-year-old daughter will continue the family tradition of becoming Survivor's new Queen.

"I'm already so proud of her," Sandra gushed. "Every time she goes to Tribal she gives it her all, and if she ended up with the crown I couldn't be happier. I'm glad she feels really, really good and that everyone's really nice to her because she grew up watching Survivor so she knows the gamer inside out."

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues Monday at 7.30 pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

