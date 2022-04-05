Chrissy said her Survivor experience "changed" her. Network 10

"It changed me, I was quite shocked by the whole ordeal. I looked different, I lost 14 kilos. So in a quick amount of time, my eyes were black and my hair was gray and I was just different - I was rattled by the whole thing!" Chrissy explained to New Idea.

"You go from literally hanging off a ledge fighting for your life to vacuuming, cooking, and cleaning, so it took me a little bit of time to get used to real life again."

She added that being stripped of everything but the pure necessities opened her eyes and helped her realise the insignificance of material possessions.

"I was really highly strung before I went in there, with the hair, nails, fake tan, Botox and facials and all that, but I realised you don't need anything like that. I can't believe how much you don't need some of the stuff you think you need - it's crazy!" she said, adding that she "slept outside" as she adjusted to real life.

"You prioritise the things that you deem important at that time in your life. And when I was on Survivor, nothing was more important than surviving and keeping my people close to me.

Nothing is more important to Chrissy than her family. Instagram

"I realised that you really don't need a lot. I was a bit caught up in having lots of good things in life and this was a reminder that you can't buy the things that are important," she mused.

As for what's next for the bubbly castaway?

"I live day by day, that's my philosophy," she explained. "I don't really know what's happening tomorrow, but for today, I'm going to crush it!"

"If something comes up or something that I like tickles my fancy, I'm all about it - YOLO!" she laughed, before concluding with some sage advice.

"I just think you got to have a crack. You're only here for a short time, so cram in as much as you can!"