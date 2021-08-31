Hayley is one of Survivor's major players. Ten

As a professional pain researcher, Hayley's job is to administer placebo psychological therapy to patients and test the brain’s response to treatment.

The 31-year-old also has a degree in physiotherapy, and with those credentials she joined the Brains tribe, but managed to keep her spot in Survivor all the way through to merge.

With that, we've been able to see Hayley tough it out in challenges and win individual immunity a few times as part of the Fire tribe.

"Winning an individual immunity challenge is so far past what I even hoped to put on a bucket list! This is what dreams are made of," she penned on Instagram.

"I went to the gym six days a week for probably a year leading up to the show." Ten

With a background in dancing, Hayley has been using that to her advantage on the show, especially when it comes to balance-related skills and anything to do with flexibility in the challenges.

But, just like her fellow co-stars, Hayley still put in the time to prepare before going on the show.

"I went to the gym six days a week for probably a year leading up to the show," she told New Idea.

"We did have COVID get in the way, but that was a bit of an advantage for me really because I had time to prepare."

Hayley is happily engaged to her partner Jimmy. Instagram

When she isn't gracing our screens, Hayley is planning her wedding to her boyfriend Jimmy Meegan.

Speaking with TV Week, Hayley shared the exciting news of her engagement and admitted while there was no proposal involved, it was a "joint decision to take that next step together".

"We went and chose a ring together and then chose a nice day that we could make it formal," she told the publication.

The pair got engaged as soon as she returned home after filming the show, and even if she doesn't become the Sole Survivor, she's still a winner in her fiance's eyes.