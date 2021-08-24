Flick was told about her mother's passing while she was on the show. Ten

She went on to explain that her mum was just 46-years-old when she was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia or FTD.

"FTD is the name given to dementia when it's due to progressive damage to the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain," Flick said.

"In just a few years she deteriorated so fast that by the end she lived in a high care facility, was immobile, non-verbal, couldn’t shower or feed herself and was permanently in a wheel chair.

"Her quality of life and suffering towards the end was terrible and so hard to watch," she wrote.

"My very reason for playing Survivor was for my family." Ten

"Anyone who’s experienced losing a loved one to dementia would understand me when I say that I’ve been grieving her passing for the last six years. Mum was there physically but it was as if her body had been highjacked," Flick continued.

"Her whole personality had changed, there was a loss of empathy and emotional response. The Mum I knew as strong, caring, funny, creative and beautiful both inside and out was slowly being taken away by this disease."

In light of this situation, Flick explained that she would like to raise awareness on early onset dementia - in particular FTD.

"I’ve created this gofundme to raise money with all proceeds going to Dementia Australia and The Australian Frontotemporal Dementia Association. Any donation big or small will be a great help.

"Unfortunately, I can’t change the past, but with your help we can try to make the future better for people effected by FTD."

Flick followed with another post dedicated to her mum, and her fellow Survivor co-stars took to the comments to shower her with love and support during this difficult time.

"You exceeded every expectation at every step of the way she was so proud of you and the amazing woman you have became," Gerald Youles wrote.

"Sending so much love. You continue to be such an extraordinary champion and made her so proud," Wai Chim said.

"I absolutely see your face in these pictures - what a beautiful woman!" Hayley Leake added.