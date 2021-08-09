Does Cara have what it takes to be the Sole Survivor? Ten

As a 47-year-old real estate agent from New South Wales, Cara joined Survivor on the Brains tribe, and has a secret advantage up her sleeves.

You see, when Cara was just 20-years-old, the quirky adventure seeker realised that she had a secret power - she's an empath.

As an empath, Cara can sense and feel emotions as if they’re part of her own experience – someone else’s pain and happiness, become her own.

This will no doubt play as a major asset for Cara, who has said that she knows "how to play people."

Cara calls herself the 'Duchess of Double Bay'. Instagram

Aside from her impressive talent, Cara is a proud mum to three kids, and is happily married to her Duke of Double Bay.

And while her family is one of the greatest loves of her life, Cara's love for shoes comes in at a close second.

Living up to her self-proclaimed royal title, Cara likes to live on the finer side to life - if her Instagram is anything to go by - where she's also dubbed herself as a 'shoe lover'.

Her posts dedicated to her beloved shoe collection are impressive to say the least, and there's no doubt that giving up her luxury lifestyle to brave the harsh Australian outback was no easy feat.

Duchess Cara and King George have formed a close friendship on Survivor. Ten

During her time on the show, Cara has formed a close friendship with someone who - surprise, surprise - also goes by a royal title, and that would be 'King of Bankstown' George.

The two are so close that Cara even selflessly played her idol for George to save him from being voted out.

Luckily, despite her taking the fall for George and being voted out by her tribe, Cara was saved and sent to the Brawn tribe.

Having already survived once, will Cara be able to make it to the very end and be the Sole Survivor? We'll just have to wait and see.